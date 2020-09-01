SASKATOON -- Ward 7 City Councillor Mairin Loewen has announced she is running for re-election.

"It has been an honour to serve the residents and neighbourhoods of Ward 7 on City Council. I’m running again because I want to continue to work for residents to build safe, vibrant neighbourhoods and a sustainable, efficient city," Loewen said in a news release.

She has represented the ward since 2011.

Loewen has a professional background in public policy and has volunteered in the community with the Open Door Society, Heart of the City Piano Program, the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra, and is a co-founder and organizer with Girls Rock Saskatoon, the release said.

On council, Loewen has served as chair of the Standing Policy Committee on

Environment, Utilities, and Corporate services, the co-lead for environment and sustainability

and numerous other boards and committees including the Remai Modern board of directors and the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners, the release said.

So far Loewen faces two challengers, Simply Grounded Coffee owner Carol Reynolds and Darcy Warrington, a music teacher at Saskatoon Public Schools.