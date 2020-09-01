SASKATOON -- Ward 2 City Councillor Hilary Gough is running for re-election.

"Representing Ward 2 is an honour. I am running for reelection because while we’ve made substantial progress on accessibility, balanced development, and moving forward key projects for our community, I know we have more to do," Gough said in a news release.

Gough was first elected in 2016, among a wave of new faces on council.

During her first term Gough served as the Chair of the Standing Policy Committee on

Environment, Utilities & Corporate Services, and member of the Standing Policy Committee on Planning & Development, the release said.

Gough has also served on numerous committees and boards including the, Saskatoon Public Library Board and Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership Board, the release said.

So far, Gough faces one challenger, Rose Kasleder who most recently served as international partnerships specialist at the University of Saskatchewan.