Hundreds of people gathered at Kinsmen Park Friday afternoon to honour Sgt. Hugh Cairns V.C., a Saskatoon war hero who died 100 years ago.

Cairns fought for Canada during the First World War, dying just nine days before the conflict ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

He fought in and won the Battle of Valenciennes by single-handedly holding off German soldiers, killing 12 and capturing 18.

“He did what he had to do to save his buddies. We’re very proud of Hugh,” Colin Coutts, Cairns’ great nephew told CTV News.

For his bravery, Cairns was a recipient of the Victoria Cross award, an award given to those who act in the face of danger.

Cairns was the last Canadian to receive the award in the war.

“There were 29 Canadians and one Newfoundlander that received the Victoria Cross for their courage during that last 100 day period of the First World War,” Peter Mills with Veterans Canada said.

To remember the hero, some of Cairns family members, dignitaries and students from the Hugh Cairns V.C. School gathered around his statue in Kinsmen Park.

Wreaths were laid and a moment of silence was held to honour not just Cairns but all those who died during the war.

Coutts said to carry on Cairns legacy, every generation of the family has been part of the military.

“We get used to that life and we join ourselves into the same life. It’s just how we grew up.”

Coutts retired from the military in 2009 after 25 years of service. He was part of administration, helping family members of the soldiers.