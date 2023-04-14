Saskatoon vulnerable persons' team saves province more than $350K

Saskatoon’s vulnerable persons unit has saved the province more than $350,000 by diverting emergency room visits, a new report shows.

The vulnerable persons unit comprises the Saskatoon police officers and crisis specialists who are supported by staff from other social service agencies. It was created in 2019, according to the 2022 annual report. The police and crisis team (PACT) offers immediate police responses to those with mental illnesses.

They responded to 2,614 calls in 2022, an increase of 38 per cent from 2021 when the team responded to 1894 calls, according to the report.

The report says PACT teams have been able to successfully divert people from emergency room visits.

“From 2021 to 2022 our teams have increased the number of diversions by 26 per cent. This directly translates to significant cost saving to Saskatoon Health Authority in addition to relieving the pressure on frontline health care staff,” report author Sergeant Jodi Earl wrote.

In the report, emergency room visits are said to cost $800. In 2022, the unit indicates it diverted 445 individuals from emergency room visits, thus saving the province $356,000.

PACT teams were also able to divert 68 individuals from being arrested, for a total of 513 diversions, the report says.

“These diversions prevent the criminalization of mental illness and contribute to destigmatizing mental health in our community. Last year saw an all-time high with 68 (persons with mental illness) diverted from arrest,” Earl said.

There are currently three PACT teams, the report said.

“Additional challenges for PACT include the dramatic increased demand for response to mental health-related calls for service. Since 2015 the dispatched calls for service to PACT have increased by over 163 per cent, the most significant uptick has been seen since 2019.”

The report will be presented to the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners during next Thursday’s meeting.