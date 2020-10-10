SASKATOON -- The official Saskatoon voter’s guide and candidate profiles for the upcoming municipal election are now available online.

The voter’s guide includes information on who’s running, what safety measures are in place to protect voters, election workers, candidates and candidates’ agents at all voting locations and the election office, which voting options are available, where to vote on Election Day, ward boundary changes, and who is eligible to vote.

It also includes information on voter assistance terminals that are available, special polls including hospital and care home voting for inpatients, and free transit passes for Election Day.

The Saskatoon municipal election is set for Nov. 9.