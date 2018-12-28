

Carla Shynkaruk, CTV Saskatoon





A lifelong Saskatoon volunteer has been recognized with a national award.

Harold Empey, 80, earlier this month received the Therese Casgrain Lifelong Achievement Award, given out to each year to one Canadian who has volunteered for more than 20 years.

"Our communities in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan would not be what they are without volunteers," he told CTV News.

Empey has volunteered since he was 11-years-old.

He has been reading to students at St. Michael School each Wednesday for nearly 20 years through Rotary Club Readers.

Over the Christmas season he dresses up as Santa for seniors.

He also works on a manual called "Just In Case" which helps people with the loss of a loved one. He created it after his wife, Betty, died six years ago and all proceeds go to charity.

While he appreciates the accolade, he is looking forward to getting back to doing what he loves best - volunteering.

"You do it because you want to do it. Not for money or personal gain, but you do it to help other people."