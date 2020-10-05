SASKATOON -- Saskatoon video game company Noodlecake released its newest game, Slash Quest, on Friday on Apple Arcade, a subscription gaming service.

“It’s doing great. The reviews so far have been really good, the reception online has been awesome. I’ve seen a lot of people say it might be their favourite game on the Apple Arcade game service,” Noodlecake COO Ryan Holowaty said.

“That’s pretty crazy considering some of the huge titles in there from companies like Disney and Sega and whatnot. It’s been a pretty great reception so far,”

The game puts a twist on regular fantasy hack-and-slash games. In Slash Quest you play as a sword and its unwilling companion who carries it, filled throughout with jokes and fun dialogue.

Around 15 people work in Noodlecake's Saskatoon studio and they often find themselves working with people abroad.

Slash Quest was made in partnership with the Brazilian company Big Green Pillow, and other games they’ve made have included other developers from various countries around the globe.

One game they made, “The Enchanted World”, was inspired by two developers who grew up in war-torn Bosnia.

“It was very dangerous, but to help them cope their parents would make games out of it. So the idea of going to the store would be a quest. Or if they were playing with their friends they would collect shrapnel and call it treasure,” Holowaty said of the stories from the developers that inspired the game.

“It was a way to actually express what they went through as children in the game development.”

Cay-Lynne Collier, office administrator and social media manager at Noodlecake, says the environment in the office is one of the great things about Noodlecake.

“It’s been really fun to work for Noodlecake, and we put out a lot of really fun games and I like everything that we put out. It’s been a really fun time working for Noodlecake,” Collier said.

“We’re some of the best in the industry I think.”

Holowaty said they aren’t exactly a suit and tie kind of office, and their hours also don’t reflect a regular 9-5 office.

“We try and keep it very loose in terms of people setting their own hours and work how they want, as long as the work is getting done, that’s what we’re looking for.

“Some developers work better at three in the morning than they do at two in the afternoon. We give those opportunities for people to work how they want to work. We have fun here.”

As a video game development company, there isn’t far to walk anywhere in the office without bumping into a gaming system or computers, devices that Holowaty said helps them do “research” or just blow off some steam.

For the most part those devices have been collecting dust though as many are working from home now due to the pandemic, but Holowaty said due to the nature of their industry, the transition to working from home was smooth.

Noodlecake has a few projects lined up for the coming months, and are looking forward to seeing the continued success of Slash Quest on Apple Arcade.