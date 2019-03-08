With more than 250,000 registered vehicles in Saskatoon, there’s no doubt you’ve had to slam on the brakes, honk the horn and maybe shared some salty words.

But what tops the list of the worst pet peeves on the road?

CTV News hit the streets to find out what grinds your gears.

“A big one is when people don’t merge the way they are supposed to on the (University) Bridge. There’s a clear merge sign and they don’t do it.”

“Another one for me is cyclists who don’t follow the rules of the road.”

“Right now the road is very crazy you know, very slippery, very dangerous.”

“Sometimes on my walks home from school I catch people that don’t exactly stop, they can’t wait that long. They just go.”

“One thing that drives me nuts is when people are merging and they’re hitting their brakes at the end of the merge lane; that one gets me for sure.”

“Or when you drive by the speed cameras and hammer your brakes is another terrible one.”

Sound familiar?

Specific roadways also made the list. Drivers expressed frustration over the Circle Drive South interchange. The biggest complaint was around the number of yield signs and the fact that almost no driver actually yields.

Jay Magus with the city’s transportation department said the interchange is well past its best-before date.

“That infrastructure was built in the early 60’s by the province and about 10 or 11 years ago the city inherited it,” Magus told CTV News. “We had heard issues and even just professionally driving by it you see ‘oh, there’s some issues here.’”

The fix - $15 million to widen the east and westbound lanes on Circle Drive giving motorists a little more room to slow down or speed up while merging in and out.

And then there’s everyone’s favourite traffic jam-up: the zipper merge.

The zipper merge is a tool roadway construction crews use to keep traffic flowing then two lanes merge into one. Despite the numerous education campaigns undertaken by the city and the explicit road signs, some drivers still either merge to early or don’t allow others to merge in.

“If there are two lanes, fill both lanes, drive as far as you can and take turns when you get down to one lane then take turns merging,” Magus said.

On the enforcement side, Saskatoon Police Services Supt. Brian Shalovelo said four big infractions always stand out.

“Impaired driving by either drugs or alcohol, distracted driving, mainly people on cellphones, speed itself and people still not wearing their seatbelts – those are the big four,” Shalovelo said.

The rise of cellphones is becoming the new seatbelt problem, he said.

“Back in the day it was seatbelts – one out of every three didn’t have their seatbelts on. I think in a similar situation here today is cellphones. They cannot put down their cellphones, it rings or dings and they have to pick it up so that’s the most common today.”

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance, since the new year police across the province wrote 640 distracted driving tickets including 525 for cellphone use. Police also wrote up 383 tickets related to seatbelts and 224 impaired driving offences including 30 roadside suspensions.

Shalovelo said he’s noticed a rise in aggressive driving and a decline in defensive driving and he said it really boils down to the attitudes of people behind the wheel.

“The number one concern that we hear of and people see, is the way other people drive, and the whole issue of, rather than defensive driving, it’s offensive driving and it’s a concern,” he said.

Another concern on the road centered around the use of photo radar cameras on Circle Drive. People CTV News spoke to said motorists slam on the brakes as they approach these radar cameras in an effort to avoid a flash and a ticket.

SGI brought in cameras on Circle Drive and in school zones in Saskatoon as part of a two-year pilot program. Last year SGI announced it would be making the program permanent and later this year the number of cameras is expanding.

During the pilot program 36,449 tickets were mailed out for speeders on Circle Drive. Another 18,000 tickets were written to drivers who were caught driving over 30 kilometres per hour in school zones.