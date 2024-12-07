Saskatoon under winter storm warning with freezing rain, heavy snow forecasted

A winter storm warning has been issued for the city of Saskatoon and parts of west central Saskatchewan by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to ECCC, warned areas could see freezing rain later in the day Saturday that turns to snow before Sunday morning.

Freezing rain could fall for as long as six hours, and 10 to 20 centimetres (cm) of snow is also a possibility, ECCC said Saturday morning.

Snowfall is also expected to be heavy, with as much as two cm falling per hour, according to ECCC.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous,” ECCC said on its website.

Other areas under the warning as of Saturday morning include Martinsville, Warman, the Battlefords and Lloydminster. The warning also stretches into east-central and northeastern Alberta and as far west as regions just north of Edmonton.

See current watches and warnings here as they change.

Current Highway conditions can be seen here.

Snow is also expected in areas outside of the warned zone. In Regina lighter snow is forecasted to fall Saturday night through Sunday morning and could amount to around 10 cm.