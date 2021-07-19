SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon remains under an air quality statement, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the statement says.

Saskatoon is expected to see a high of 26 C with a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday – along with a high risk air quality health index of 7.

The air quality statement covers most of the province, with the air getting worse further north.

Prince Albert has a high risk air quality health index of 8, while Buffalo Narrows is greater than 10, or very high risk.