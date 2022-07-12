Saskatoon under extreme heat warning

Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.

"A slow-moving surface ridge of high pressure from the Northwest U.S. is moving into the western prairies resulting in a prolonged period of hot and humid conditions," the warning says.

Environment Canada forecasts daytime high temperatures of near 32 C and warm overnight lows of near 16 C.

The warning covers an area stretching from Swift Current to Saskatoon, Prince Albert, The Battlefords, Meadow Lake and La Loche.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada says.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

Thursday is expected to offer a brief reprieve from the heat before scorching temperatures return for the weekend.

The City of Saskatoon said in a news release that it has activated its response plan to help residents, especially those vulnerable to the heat.

⚠️ The Extreme Heat Response has been activated. Please share this list of cool down locations across #yxe and stay safe during this hot weather! 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/URZOdPrpSu — Saskatoon Emergency Management (EMO) (@SaskatoonEMO) July 12, 2022

"The Saskatoon Extreme Heat Response Plan will continue to have a coordinated response to ensure cooling locations, wellness checks and water bottle distribution for residents experiencing homelessness," the release said.

"Additional partners have joined, and are still being sought, for the Extreme Heat Response Plan this year. These additional partners will work together to coordinate activities to support Saskatoon residents who are older adults, living in private residences and may be at increased risk during the extreme heat events."

The city advises people to drink water, move to a cooler indoor space, limit physical activity and exposure to the outdoors during the hottest hours.

People working outdoors should increase breaks out of the sun and modify work duties to prevent heat illness.

Pet owners should ensure their animals have plenty of fresh water, monitor them for signs of heat stress and never leave them in parked cars for an extended period of time.