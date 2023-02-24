Saskatoon Ukrainians mark anniversary of Russian invasion

Last spring Iryna, and Davyd and Anfisa Titorenko fled to Canada after their home in Zhytomyr was attacked by the Russian military.

The mother and her children's future were uncertain.

“I leave my friends, I leave my grandma, I leave my family. said 10-year-old Anfisa. “I didn’t know what’s going to be next.”

The family’s home would eventually be destroyed, which was about 150 kilometers from Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. The family first made their way to Calgary before eventually landing in Saskatoon.

“We panicked, we started to collect all our stuff, clothes, documents and we started going to the border to Poland,” said Davyd, who just entered Grade 10

After making their way to the border the family waited four days in a car, and picked up another family along the way.

The two siblings and their mother Iryna joined their family member Bohdan Titorenko who was already studying in Canada.

“For me it was really tough, because I started looking for tickets to Ukraine on the first day (the war broke out),” he said.

Friday marked the first anniversary of the invasion.

“Sometimes I want to turn back and (go to) Ukraine,” said Davyd.

Titorkenko’s father Oleskandr is still in Ukraine farming, helping provide food for the military.

“He gave his vehicle to the army,” said Titorenko. “When one of the Russian missiles came, it hit his harvester.”

Lee Reaney is a journalist originally from Saskatchewan who has been working in Lviv as an editor for Lviv Today.

“The first few months of the year were quite frightening," he said recounting the early stages of the invasion.

Reaney describes the city he is working in as a safe haven, near Poland. He says people use the city to enter and exit the country. As Ukraine marks the one-year anniversary of the invasion, he says witnessing the people’s spirit has been remarkable.

“I don’t think you can rattle the Ukrainian people.”