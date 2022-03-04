Saskatoon Tribal Council, Sask. government to focus on reintegrating Indigenous inmates into community

The province and the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) have signed a new agreement that aims to help reintegrate inmates back into the community when they’re released.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand and Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell signed the Offender Reintegration Partnership Agreement Friday morning.

It will prioritize Indigenous inmates and provide greater access to employment, education and spiritual support. While the province already has similar programs in place, Arcand says STC will be “enhancing the services” by helping Indigenous inmates.

“It’s time to get Indigenous-led for Indigenous people collectively together and when we talk about this we want to enhance the cultural program, could be more Elders, could be more case plan managers, could be more employment training service workers, could be more mental health workers,” Arcand said.

According to a news release from the province, some of the short and mid-term goals include enhancing education and training opportunities and evaluating outcomes for further enhancements to the partnership.

“The promotion of healing practices and cultural support will help address past and present trauma … all of the support and services will align with each individual's Indigenous language, traditions, customs and practices,” Tell said at the press conference.

Arcand says there are currently 425 inmates at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre and estimates 80 per cent are Indigenous.

The goal is also to reduce reincarceration rates and address the over-representation of Indigenous inmates.

“The men that are inside the correctional system, we see a lot of our Indigenous people, what I call 'graduating' to the federal penitentiary system, which is unacceptable,” Arcand said.

In an email to CTV News, the John Howard Society of Saskatchewan says it’s “very pleased” to hear the steps being taken to address the long-standing issue of Indigenous over-incarceration in the province.

“This is a systemic shortcoming that must be addressed if we are to take reconciliation seriously, and it is always a move in the right direction when Indigenous communities lead the way,” the inmate advocacy organization said.

After receiving more funding, STC plans to employ a team of six people that will work with inmates every day at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre.

Tell says the province would be open and welcome to creating similar agreements in Regina and Prince Albert.