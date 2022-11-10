Saskatoon Tribal council invites the public to tour its new shelter

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is inviting the public to tour its new emergency shelter in Fairhaven, following public concern over safety and diminishing property values.

Public tours of the facility will be held November 16 and 17 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m.

STC Chief Mark Arcand will be on site, according to a news release, as well as partners and service providers.

City Councillor David Kirton, whose ward encompasses the area of the new shelter, said the need for shelter beds was too great to ignore.

“I’m getting a lot of reactions from a lot of residents who have concerns, but I welcome it, and they might not like that. We need more beds in this city,” Kirton told CTV News.

Arcand has previously expressed frustration over online criticism of the tribal council’s shelters.

“I just wish people would pick up the phone and talk to me instead of standing behind a keyboard and putting messages out there — saying some pretty rude things about me and my organization,” Arcand said.

Kirton said in an earlier interview that residents are welcome to come to talk about their concerns at the open house.

“I would urge anybody who has concerns to come to that public house. Meet with myself, the Saskatoon Tribal Council, meet with the relatives who are going to be in that house and realize they’re human,” Kirton said.

The Emergency Wellness Centre is located at 415 Fairmont Drive. It’s scheduled to open for business on November 15.