Advertisement
Saskatoon Tribal Council clinic begins delivering its first-come, first-served vaccine doses
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 12:37PM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- On Monday morning, Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) delivered its first walk-in vaccine doses at its clinic.
The STC announced last week that thanks to a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the federal government it could start delivering a limited number of first-come,first-served shots.
Those opting for the walk-in option still need to meet the province's current vaccine eligibility requirements.
The STC plans to distribute 330 AstraZeneca shots daily to walk-ins.
The clinic will also continue providing Pfizer doses to those who have previously scheduled appointments.
According to the STC, all of its available appointments have already been booked.
RELATED IMAGES