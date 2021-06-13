SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand is walking Circle Drive to raise awareness and encourage local businesses and organizations to incorporate Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action.

“Help us so we can all live a quality of life,” he said last week during a media conference where the STC called on the City of Saskatoon to have John A. MacDonald's name removed from a city street.

Arcand started walking at the Sutherland entrance to Circle Drive Monday morning.

He is inviting Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to join him.

Arcand pointed to an initiative undertaken by Saskatoon Public Schools and how the division is bringing Indigenous languages to schools in Saskatoon, which he argues was taken away from generations of men, women and children.

“I’m 50 years old and I can’t speak my language,” Arcand said at the news conference.

Saskatoon police say they will be present at the walk to ensure safety.

"This may cause short term traffic disruptions. Slow down when passing the group and police vehicles," police said in a Twitter post.