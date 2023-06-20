Saskatoon Tribal Council chief receives honorary degree from Sask. Polytech

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand has been awarded an honorary degree in Applied Studies from Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Arcand received the degree during the Saskatoon campus convocation on Monday.

“Since his election to the role of Tribal Chief of Saskatoon Tribal Council in October 2017, Tribal Chief Arcand has dedicated his work to reversing residential school effects through restoring cultural education and nourishing the gift of each child,” the Sask. Polytech website said.

The school said Arcand has been vital in leading STC through various initiatives including food security, vaccine clinics, and the Emergency Wellness Centre.

“We are proud to recognize Tribal Chief Arcand’s exceptional accomplishments and extend our heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved honour,” says Dr. Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech president and CEO.

“Tribal Chief Arcand has dedicated his work to reversing residential school effects through restoring cultural education and nourishing the gift of each child. His passion for mentorship and inspiring leadership have made him an incredible role model for our students.”

When accepting the honour, Arcand thanked the faculty for considering him.

“It's not about me. It's about the people we serve,” he said. “All the graduates that are here: You're on a path to make a difference in people's lives. You're on a path to help someone and that path. Lead with your heart. To the families that are here. Continue to support your children, your daughters, your sons, your grandchildren that have graduated today. Stand with them, support them, continue to love them because at the end of the day, the graduates today are trailblazers.”

Arcand said he was happy to see First Nations culture celebrated during the ceremony.

“It's a gift to you, to thank you, to wish you well in our culture and in that ceremony and that song, it's to stand beside you to make sure that everyone is safe,” he said.

“When we think about today, to all the graduates with all this fabulous faculty that has made a difference in your life. We know you're gonna go on and do great things.”

Sask. Polytech has been awarding honorary degrees for 20 years.