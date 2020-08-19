SASKATOON -- People taking transit will soon have the option to use their cellphone to buy tickets and board a bus.

Saskatoon transit announced on Wednesday that it has chosen the mobile ticketing company Masabi to deliver riders with a digital fare payment option.

“In today’s world, riders are keen to ensure that unnecessary interactions with cash, machines and infrastructure are kept to a minimum, and this is just one of the huge advantages of Masabi’s Just ride platform,” said Jim McDonald, Director of Saskatoon Transit in a press release.

The ticketing app will allow riders tap their phone to a pay system upon entering a bus.

“Now more than ever, the focus of transit agencies is on providing their customers with a simple, contactless and above all, safe system by which to travel, and by deploying Masabi’s fare payments as a service platform Justride, Saskatoon is doing just that,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi.

The new service will be similar to systems used in Calgary, AB, and St Catharines, ON.

According to Saskatoon transit, the cost of adopting the service tentatively sits at $2.2 million, however negations are underway to lower the price.

The new service is set to roll out next spring.