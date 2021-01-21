SASKATOON -- Lost, unclaimed clothing found on city buses will now be donated to a non-profit thrift shop.

Saskatoon Transit customer service will hold lost items in its lost and found for 30 days.

Any items that remain unclaimed after 30 days will be donated to Village Green Thrift Shop, the city said in a news release.

During the winter months, the thrift store puts out clothes on certain evenings when the weather is colder for those in need of staying warm, the city said.

As part of its COVID-19 protocols, the shop quarantines any items for 24 hours before they are sold or given away.

To enquire about a lost item, you can call the Transit Customer Service Centre at 306-975-3100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to see if your article was found. Proof of ownership is needed to obtain your item.

Bus passengers are encouraged to bring lost items they’ve found to the operator.