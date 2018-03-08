

CTV Saskatoon





New figures show ridership numbers were up, albeit slightly, for Saskatoon Transit last year.

The number of people who rode the bus in 2017 rose to 8.7 million from 8.5 million in 2016.

Revenue also increased to $14.1 million from $13.9 million, but still fell short of the budgeted $15.1 million, which left a deficit of $1 million in 2017.