Saskatoon Transit changes to improve downtown, 22nd St. connections
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:28PM CST
Saskatoon Transit aims to improve connections for those travelling to-and-from downtown along 22nd Street in the evenings, early Saturday mornings, Sundays and statutory holidays.
Transit will make adjustments to the following routes effective Sept. 2, according to a news release.
- Routes 60 Confederation / University, 61 Blairmore / University, 63 Hampton Village / University and 65 Kensington / University.
- Routes 13 Lawson Heights / Broadway and 26 Forest Grove / University will be at 15 minute intervals Monday to Friday between 7:15 A.M. and 9:15 A.M.
- Additional University routes
Route maps are available here and at the Transit Customer Service Centre.