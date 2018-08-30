

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Transit aims to improve connections for those travelling to-and-from downtown along 22nd Street in the evenings, early Saturday mornings, Sundays and statutory holidays.

Transit will make adjustments to the following routes effective Sept. 2, according to a news release.

Routes 60 Confederation / University, 61 Blairmore / University, 63 Hampton Village / University and 65 Kensington / University.

Routes 13 Lawson Heights / Broadway and 26 Forest Grove / University will be at 15 minute intervals Monday to Friday between 7:15 A.M. and 9:15 A.M.

Additional University routes

Route maps are available here and at the Transit Customer Service Centre.