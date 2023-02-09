Saskatoon trails see increase in visits for 2022

Saskatoon Meewasin Trail saw over two million visits in 2022.

According to a news release from the Meewasin Valley Authority, 2.315 million visits were made to the city-wide network of trails.

This represents an increase of 75,000 visits over 2021.

River Landing and Sid Buckwold Bridge saw the most visits with 623,940, followed by Kinsmen Riverfront with 522,304 and the Weir East side with 328,210 visits.

“The quality of life that the Meewasin Valley plays in our region cannot be understated,” CEO of the Authority Andrea Lafond said in a Meewasin Valley Authority news release.

“Meewasin plays a significant role with many partners in attracting and retaining businesses and citizens to work, play and stay in our province, all while being a vital and core partner within our tourism economy.”