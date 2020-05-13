SASKATOON -- One of Saskatoon’s bridges in and out of downtown will be closed overnight for some spring cleaning.

The City of Saskatoon said the Traffic Bridge will be closed to traffic on Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge washing.

In a news release, the city said the work will take one night to complete barring any unexpected circumstances.

The city said Saskatoon Transit will continue to operate on a reduced schedule and routes may be affected with access to the bridge cut off.