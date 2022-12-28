Saskatoon towing company 'double' booked during snowstorm

The city is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow by the end of Wednesday; coupled with what the city already received on Christmas, it’s creating trouble for drivers in the city.

“We were at 200 calls at 12 o’clock, which is virtually double what we usually accumulate at this time. People just in general getting stuck,” said Astro Towing operations manager Andrew Clewes.

He says the company has been out through the day helping cars and trucks, recovering them from ditches as many were spinning out of off-ramps.

“A lot are stuck in the snow, stuck on their city streets. You got to give the truck and the graders time to make the way for you,” Clewes said.

The business had 29 trucks out in the city but were nine hours behind schedule.

A snowfall warning was issued by Environment Canada for Saskatoon overnight but subsided throughout the day.

Bruce Simms saw the warning ahead of time and was prepared to deal with it.

“Well you know I could see the snow coming last night before I went to bed so I thought ‘oh I better make sure the snowblower works for me today,’” Simms told CTV News outside his home.

He spent an hour clearing the sidewalks around his home, something he didn’t seem to mind as the snow also means getting back into one of his favourite activities.

“I’m a cross-country skier, so I don’t mind it snowing. It’s going to take us a while to groom the trails and make it nice for skiing again,” he said.

Heading into Thursday, Environment Canada says there’s a 30 per cent chance of more snow on the way, but the worst of it has already passed.