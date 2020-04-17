SASKATOON -- If you show Samhitha Banda a country’s flag, there’s a good chance she’ll tell you to which country it belongs – and that country’s capital.

The girl, who turns three next month, can also name countries as they are pointed out to her on a globe.

“We started with country capitals first because she was learning so quick, but she also showed a lot of interest in learning,” said Samhitha’s mother, Swhati Acharla.

“She’s up to around 80 countries and their capitals,” said her father, Srinath Banda.

Acharla says that every day Samhitha would eagerly ask to learn as many as five or six new capitals, countries, and flags, and after only a few months she was already showing signs of enhanced memorization.

It started with a few toy blocks with countries and their flags, but once they realized how quickly she was learning, her parents ordered more blocks and then a globe.

Samhitha’s parents say they are looking forward to when she will attend school and are curious to see how her abilities will translate into that environment.

The girl told CTV News she wants to be an astronaut when she grows up and be in the Guinness Book of World Records.