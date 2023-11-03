Saskatoon to put 3 parcels of riverfront land on the market

Some new developments could be coming to River Landing.

City administration says it plans to release three plots of land for sale in the area.

The parcels of land that are currently being used as parking lots will be released to the market next year.

The lots are near the riverfront to the west of Idylwyld Drive.

The city says parcel "G" between Avenue A South, and Idyllwild Drive is expected to have a list price of $10.5 million dollars.

A city report says the sale of the other two land parcels is expected to generate approximately 16.4 million dollars.