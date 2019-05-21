Saskatoon to host CEBL championship; festival, tailgate parties planned
Saskatoon will host the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship in August. (File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 1:35PM CST
The inaugural season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League will conclude in Saskatoon on the last weekend in August with championship finals and a festival, the league announced Tuesday.
The four-day event will feature a gala dinner and awards, family street festival, tailgate parties and a concert, and the league’s top four teams will compete for the championship.
Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster June 12.
The Saskatchewan Rattlers sit atop the six-team league with a 3-1 record.