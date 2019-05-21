

CTV Saskatoon





The inaugural season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League will conclude in Saskatoon on the last weekend in August with championship finals and a festival, the league announced Tuesday.

The four-day event will feature a gala dinner and awards, family street festival, tailgate parties and a concert, and the league’s top four teams will compete for the championship.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster June 12.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers sit atop the six-team league with a 3-1 record.