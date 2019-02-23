Saskatoon will be playing host to the Tim Horton’s 2021 Roar of the Rings Olympic curling trails.

Curling Saskatchewan and Curl Saskatoon made the announcement on Saturday at the SaskTel Centre during Curling Day in Canada celebrations.

“You have to plan it that far in advance because the players have it on their calendars,” said Amy Nixon, 2017 Scotties bronze medalist.

“I think it’s building and mounting excitement as you see the teams over the course of the next three years or so collect those point to try to get qualified for Saskatoon in 2021.”

This is the second time Saskatoon has hosted the trials since the sport rejoined the Winter Olympics in 1998.

The trials will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5 as club teams from across Canada will compete to represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.