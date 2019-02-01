

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon says it will mobilize all its resources to keep traffic flowing on high-traffic, high-speed roads during this weekend’s snowstorm.

Parts of central Saskatchewan will get up to 20 centimeters of snow by Saturday, according to Environment Canada. The heaviest snowfall is expected to happen on Friday evening.

Blowing snow will cause slippery conditions on roadways, the city said in a news release. Drivers are asked to be careful on high traffic roads and on sidewalks where ice may form.

City crews have up to 10 high-speed plows, 31 graders, 20 sanders and 10 sidewalk plows ready to clear priority streets and to treat slippery sections with sand that is treated with magnesium chloride to help it stick, the city said.

Snow plowing and heavy wind can cause whiteouts and reduced visibility on freeways during a heavy snowfall; the city reminds drivers to hang back, out of the snow cloud and watch for blue lights that indicate winter road maintenance is underway.

Transit routes may be affected by late buses, the city says.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow will taper off on Saturday.