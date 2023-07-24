Saskatoon to face extreme heat

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of extreme heat for Saskatoon and the surrounding area.

In an alert issued around noon Monday, the weather agency warned high temperatures could hover around 35 C.

The extreme heat is expected to ease from west to east starting on Tuesday, the alert said.

As of Monday afternoon, the band of extreme heat forecasted by the weather agency covered the southern and central northwest portions of the province.

The federal weather service advises people to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting and heat stroke.