SASKATOON -- A 44-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody after police responded to a report of a disturbance Frday at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street West.

When officers arrived, they attempted to take into custody a man known to police who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for theft under $5,000, police said in a news release.

Police say the man became aggressive and grabbed an officer’s duty belt. Police fired a Taser and he was taken into custody, the release says.

Medavie Health Services attended and medically cleared him to attend detention.

The man is now facing additional charges of resisting arrest and breach of probation, police say.

The incident will be reviewed in accordance with police policy.