Saskatoon teen turned himself in after Mount Royal bear spray incident

Saskatoon police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a firearm incident at Mount Royal Collegiate on Monday.

The teen turned himself in at the police headquarters around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He faces charges including pointing a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of conditions.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Mount Royal, located on the 2200 block of Rusholme Road.

One victim was hit with bear spray and a firearm was brandished before the assailant fled the scene.