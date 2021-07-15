SASKATOON -- Fifteen-year-old Elle Douglas has had a passion for rugby since she started playing when she was six, and now that passion is taking her to a rugby academy in B.C.

“My goal for the future is trying to compete in the Olympics one day,” said Douglas.

“Being able to move to B.C. where Rugby Canada headquarters are, where the national teams train, is just a big leap in the right direction.”

Douglas will be finishing off her high school education at the MacDowell Rugby Academy.

In addition to regular classes, the academy aims to educate students on sport, athletic leadership and rugby.

Douglas has already caught the eyes of the rugby world in Canada. At age 13, she was named to Team Saskatchewan’s under 18 and acts as a Gilbert Rugby Canada brand ambassador.

She's not the only one in her family who has taken an interest in rugby.

Her dad, Paul, introduced her to the sport and has spent many years playing and coaching. He said the sport runs in the family.

“We’re a rugby family. There's no two ways about it. We would bring the kids out when I was playing or if I was reffing or I was coaching them and they would always be with us.”

While this will be Douglas’ first time away from home, she knows her family is just a phone call away.

“I’ve never really done anything without my parents with me, so it’s going to be really exciting and kind of scary,” she said.

“I will definitely be calling them like every week, just updating them, texting them, just making sure they are on the same page as me.”

With many minor rugby events cancelled in the province due to the pandemic, Douglas will continue to train with both the men’s and women’s club teams.