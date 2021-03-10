SASKATOON -- Guilty pleas have been entered in relation to the shooting death of 15-year-old boy.

The boy was found dead in the vestibule of the Teacher's Credit Union on Arlington Avenue in Saskatoon on Nov. 2, 2019.

Three teens were arrested and charged following the death.

On Wednesday in provincial court, three boys pleaded guilty to various charges in relation to the killing.

Facts read in court describe the incident as a robbery, saying the accused tried to rob the victim of marijuana and marijuana concentrate.

Court heard the victim was shot in the back and died in the entryway of the building.

Court also heard police said they found drugs and several cellphones on the victim.

The youths involved in the case cannot be identified due to their age.