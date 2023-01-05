Saskatoon teen may have overdosed after arrest: police

A 17-year-old arrested for dangerous driving on Thursday morning had to be given naloxone by officers after he became unresponsive following his arrest.

Saskatoon police officers tried to stop the vehicle in a parking lot on 22nd Street and Avenue W North because it was reported stolen on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The police said the vehicle fled, heading west on 22nd Street. It was found later stuck in the snow and abandoned in an alley behind Tache Crescent in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle, the police said.

Officers found a baton, an axe and brass knuckles in the vehicle.

While in custody, officers said they discovered the 17-year-old may have consumed an intoxicant prior to arrest.

He became unresponsive. Officers administered naloxone and called an ambulance to assess him.

They brought him to the hospital in stable condition, the news release says.

The 17-year-old faces charges of dangerous driving, evading police, weapons and possession of stolen property over $5,000.