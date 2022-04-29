Saskatoon teen girls charged with criminal harassment involving social media

Three teen girls have been charged in connection to harassment that happened between January and March 2022.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says on March 24, they received a report of a student from a school in the 100 block of Nelson Road who was being harassed in person and on social media, a news release said.

Police say after further investigation three girls, 15, 17 and 18 were arrested between Tuesday and Wednesday by the SPS school resource unit.

All three girls are charged with criminal harassment.