Saskatoon teen fined for driving 100 km over the speed limit, vehicle seized
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has fined a 16-year-old boy for driving 100 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit. (Twitter/SPS Traffic Unit)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has fined a 16-year-old boy for driving 100 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.
On Friday at 10:30 p.m., the vehicle was going at a speed of 192 kilometres an hour in a 90 kilometres an hour speed zone on Highway 16, just west of Zimmerman Road, according to a police news release.
SPS say the driver has been issued a $1,380 ticket and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
Another driver stopped at a speed that could turn deadly in an instant last night. A 16-year old (with a passenger) going 192 km/h in the 90 on Highway 16 near Boychuk Dr. was fined $1380 and lost his car. There isn't any justification for these types of speeds. #slowdownyxe pic.twitter.com/8CYrZ7iOnu— SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) July 10, 2021