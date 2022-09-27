Saskatoon teen charged in cross-border weapons smuggling investigation

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have charged a 16-year-old in connection with an alleged weapons smuggling investigation.

The investigation began on Sept. 2 after CBSA were alerted to a “suspicious" package at the Vancouver International Mail Centre that was being sent to an address in Saskatoon.

“Officers examined the package and discovered two gun barrels and two overcapacity 9mm magazines prohibited in Canada under the Criminal Code and Firearms Act.,” SPS said in a news release.

The items were packaged as a commonly-used construction tool and were shipped from the U.S., according to police

On Sept. 8 CBSA referred the case to the SPS and the guns and gangs unit began to investigate. A search warrant was issued on Sept. 13 for a home in the 2500-block of Albert Avenue.

SPS said a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and ammunition was found a the home.

Other items were seized, including a 83mm barrel, a 102mm barrel, two 15-round capacity magazines and ammunition. Bear spray was also seized, SPS said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy at the scene. He is facing gun-related charges including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and importing a prohibited device to Canada.

SPS deputy chief Randy Huisman said Saskatoon was not immune to criminal activity like weapons smuggling.

“Saskatoon, like many other communities across the country, has seen an increase in the number of firearms tied to criminal activity. Partnerships with agencies like the CBSA give police a greater opportunity to be proactive in removing these firearms from the community," Huisman said in the new release.

“CBSA officers and staff are committed to detecting and intercepting prohibited firearms and firearm parts, as well as other weapons and dangerous goods, before they enter Canada,” Brad Wozny, Regional Director General, CBSA Prairie Region said.

“The seizure announced today is a great example of how our officers work together across jurisdictions and with local law enforcement partners to keep Canadians safe.”

The teen has been released on conditions. SPS said the investigation is ongoing.

According to CBSA statistics, there were over 50,000 prohibited firearms seized between 2020 and 2021, and over 70,000 between 2021 and 2022.