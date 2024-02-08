SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon teen charged after employee stabbed

    Saskatoon Police
    Share

    An 18-year-old Saskatoon man faces charges after an employee was stabbed at a store in the 300 block of 33rd Street West.

    On Wednesday at around 1:11 p.m., police responded to a call to the store indicating a 52-year-old employee was injured, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    Police said upon arrival they learned there was a confrontation between a customer and an employee, resulting in the customer stabbing the employee before fleeing the scene.

    Officers located the 18-year-old suspect, who was charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News