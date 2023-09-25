Saskatoon teen approached by 2 unknown men and shot, police say

A Saskatoon teen is recovering after a early morning shooitng over the weekend.

Police recieved a call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday about an injured preson at home in the 100 block of Avenue I North, a news release said.

The responding officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatning injuries.

The boy told the officers he and two friends were approached by two unknown men on Bedford Road between Avenues H and I.

The pair spoke to them and then started shooting, the boy told police.

Police say the suspects are thought to be in their twenties, and are around six feet tall.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearting a grey, zip-up hoodie and black shoes.