Saskatoon tech company acquires Toronto firm

Saskatoon -

A Saskatoon technology company has brought a Toronto tech firm into the fold.

Vendasta has announced it has acquired CalendarHero, a Toronto-based automated scheduling platform.

“We are proud and excited to welcome CalendarHero to our team,” Vendasta CEO Brendan King said in a news release.

“Appointments and scheduling are critical components for so many businesses. This outstanding technology will not only benefit our partners and their business clients, it will accelerate our product roadmaps and allow us to work alongside CalendarHero’s wonderful group of innovators."

Vendasta will offer the service as part of its suite of digital tools.

Earlier this year Vendasta announced it had successfully raised $119.5 million in capital.