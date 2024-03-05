Saskatoon taxi hit by train, police say

Police are investigating a collision between a train and a cab in Saskatoon on Monday.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision with a train at the intersection of Avenue D North and 23rd Street where they observed a taxi with damage to the passenger side, a Saskatoon police spokesperson told CTV News in an emailed statement.

Police said the cab driver was uninjured.

According to the statement, the cab got stuck in the deep snow over the tracks, and when it became unstuck it struck the train passing by.

There were no tickets issued and the investigation has been turned over to CPKC Police.

CPKC police told CTV News that the train cleared the area late Monday afternoon.