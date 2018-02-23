Saskatoon taxi driver and passenger both charged after stabbing
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 6:03AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 23, 2018 10:37AM CST
Both a taxi driver and his passenger have been charged following a stabbing incident in Saskatoon on Thursday night.
Police were called just after 8:30 p.m. and found the 34-year-old cab driver suffering from a stab wound.
A 30-year-old woman was found nearby and charged with aggravated assault and breach probation. She was to appear in court on Friday.
But after reviewing video from the taxi, police charged the male driver with assault which allegedly occurred prior to the stabbing.
The man, who remains in hospital, will appear in court at a later date.
No names were released.
