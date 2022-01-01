Saskatoon taxi and tow truck companies see increase of service on New Year's Eve

SASKATOON -

The extreme cold weather on New Year's Eve created a rise in service for cab companies and tow trucks.

Over the course of 24 hours on New Year's Eve and into the early morning, the taxi service delivered over 1,000 rides, split up between 40 cars.

“It was crazy busy,” said owner of Captain Taxi, Zuhaib Jahangie. “That’s a pretty good number, double than what we do normally.”

Jahangie credits the boom in business to the cold, which creates car problems as well as people being responsible and not wanting to drink and drive.

“Some customers even had to wait like more than 20 minutes and they would wait because there’s no other options.”

They're not the only company trying to help get people on the roads in the cold. Over a three days span Reliable Towing and Recovery answered 104 calls, between three trucks.

“This past week has been a little crazy,” said owner of Reliable Towing and Recovery, Meghan Butler-Jones. “My drivers have been doing 12-13 hour days.”

Some customers had to wait two or three hours. On Jan. 1, that switched to 45 minutes.

“Weather, regardless if your vehicle is plugged in or not, it’s hard on the battery, it’s hard on the car itself. It’s hard on the engine.”

With the cold weather in the province, Butler-Jones recommends plugging your car in, having an emergency kit, an extra jacket in the car, blanket and candle.

“In case you do break down the road, especially with these temperatures, because it could take a little bit for somebody to get help to you.”

According to Environment Canada temperatures are expected to get a little warmer on Sunday, rising to high of -8.