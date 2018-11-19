About 300 people from across Canada are in Saskatoon to talk about restorative justice.

“We are breaking down—breaking the cycle of violence—within our community when we can help people really look at what’s happened and how they can help bring closure and healing and grow out of what’s happened,” said Helen Smith-McIntyre, chair of the Saskatchewan Restorative Justice Network.

The annual National Restorative Justice Symposium unites educators, policy makers, justice professionals and others to discuss ways to improve restorative work in Canada, which focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with the victims and the community.

The event includes training sessions, workshops and opportunities to learn from guest speakers. Waneek Horn-Miller, a motivational speaker and former Olympian, spoke about her experience as a young Mohawk woman during the Oka crisis.

“In Saskatchewan and places where there have been recently – with the Colten Boushie case and things like that – where the justice system has not been seen from the Indigenous perspective as being very fair, it really brought to life that this type of work is really, really important,” said Horn-Miller.

Smith-McIntyre said Saskatchewan can be proud of some things when it comes to restorative work.

“The number of people who have been referred, the number of victims that have been involved, the number of people who have been successful in the process. But there’s always a ways to go. We always look forward to the day that we can be more involved with more serious offences, rather than the sort of first-time, second-time offence in the courts.”

The symposium continues Tuesday with a panel discussion featuring Mayor Charlie Clark, Tribal Chief Mark Arcand and Police Chief Troy Cooper, where the group will talk about the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action.