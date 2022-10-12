Saskatoon symphony plans spooky tour for Halloween

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is taking its horror show on the road.

Starting October 20, the SSO will tour the province, performing alongside the 1922 black and white silent horror film Nosferatu.

“Halloween is all about the jumpy, scary music that makes us think about the dark side of life,” SSO conductor and trombonist Brian Unverricht said in a press release.

“It’s all about taking us away from the everyday and getting a thrill.”

The tour will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the horror movie.

Stops include Lloydminster, Melfort and North Battleford.

Unverricht said the music will be thrilling.

“The tone of the strings is rough and haunting, almost a screeching sound. It’s really spooky.”