Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra performs first ever Lion King live score

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is set to enchant audiences with a historic production of Disney's iconic movie, The Lion King.

The performance features an exact replication of the original movie score performed live on stage.

The SSO's collaboration with Disney has been years in the making according to Mark Turner, CEO of the SSO.

"Over the last few years, we've been talking to them about how can we do The Lion King. We talked to other orchestra and got them excited about The Lion King, and then it came to be that they wanted to develop it here with us,” he said.

This performance is setting a precedent for dozens of other orchestras worldwide, who are poised to follow Saskatoon's lead by staging their own performances using the assets provided to the SSO by Disney.

"Not just a phenomenal movie, it’s phenomenal music. It’s absolutely timeless,” Turner continued.

For many musicians involved, the opportunity to produce a licensed Disney score is a lifelong honour, especially for Cameron Breiter, a double bassist who grew up with the film.

"One of my oldest brothers was obsessed with the film. So we watched it a lot when I was a kid,” he said.

With a sold-out evening show and smiles on attendees' faces, the SSO hints at a continued relationship with Disney for future projects.

"We've been with Disney now for six years, and we've got plans for another three [to] four years going ahead already,” Turner hinted.

The event marks a significant cultural moment for Saskatoon, and promises further un-announced productions in the coming years.