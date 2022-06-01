Saskatoon switches parking apps on July 1

Beginning July 1, Parkedin will replace WayToPark as the city’s app-based parking payment service, the city said in a news release.

"Residents are encouraged to download Parkedin today to avoid any hassles the next time you pay for parking," the release said.

The Parkedin app will be available for public download and use starting June 1.

Both WayToPark and Parkedin will be available in tandem during a transition period from June 1 to June 30, the city says.

Parkedin will operate similarly to WayToPark, with some additional features such as the ability to pay for parking by scanning a QR code on the nearest pay station and support for debit Visa or Mastercard payments.