Saskatoon switches on free Wi-Fi for 2 neighbourhoods

The City of Saskatoon is offering free Wi-Fi in two neighbourhoods as part of a test project.

On Thursday, the City switched on free, public Wi-Fi for the Pleasant Hill and Meadowgreen neighbourhoods, making it available to about 1,500 residents and anyone inside the pilot area.

The goal is to measure how free Wi-Fi improves the quality of life for residents who may not be able to access it due to barriers like cost, according to the City of Saskatoon.

“This is an exciting project that can have immediate quality of life impacts for residents in the area,” Celene Anger, Chief Officer of Strategy and Transformation said in a statement on the City's website.

“Through the COVID pandemic, the City, other orders of government and community organizations, have moved services online. While this has improved service offerings for many, it has created a service gap for many people in Saskatoon.”

Saskatoon’s interim IT director Drew Bell said around the world many basic services and programs require access to the internet. This includes legal and medical services, housing information, safety information, public health orders, work and study opportunities, the city said.

“This pilot project will help us discover how the provision of free internet impacts people’s lives and help us decide if this initiative is worthy of further consideration, including expansion,” Bell said in the news release.

Wi-Fi will be available as YXEPublicWiFi from 19th Street west and 21st Street West between Witney Avenue S and Avenue U South, according to the city.

The City says the area was selected based on population data, the needs of area students, consultation with external organizations, and the closeness to City-owned infrastructure where the equipment could be installed.

The City does caution that while the network has been tested, the performance of the Wi-Fi might not be the same on every device and location.

Residents in the neighbourhoods will be asked for their feedback after 12 months of service.

The project will cost the city about $250,000, according to the City.