SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Survivors Group organized a gathering Friday morning underneath the Victoria Park Truth and Reconciliation monument to pray and to discuss the injustices in the world and racism in Saskatoon.

More than 70 people attended.

The group consists of former residential school students in the Saskatoon area.

Candace Wasacase Lafferty, the event organizer, also talked about how Indigenous women bring unity and strength to the community.

“Longer term, I think we have to harness our energy as Indigenous women and share that, and share that we are healers and protectors and we have a role to play in Saskatoon."

Maria Linklater, a well-known figure in the Saskatoon Indigenous community, talked about her experiences to the group, calling on stories of her past and the growth that came out of them.

The group hopes to have more of these meetings as the year goes on, so that they can continue both their prayers and these discussions.